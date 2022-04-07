e-Paper Get App
Home / Indore / Alirajpur: Government land worth Rs 91.59 lakh freed from encroachment

Admin, local police crackdown on encroachers continue.

FP News Service | Updated on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:46 PM IST

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the state governmentís drive against encroachers, Alirajpur district administration and local police removed encroachments on government land worth Rs 91.59 lakh.

The officials reached Kukshi road on Thursday morning along with heavy machinery and large number of security personnel.

They demolished a concrete construction done by Chandersingh on three thousand square feet of municipality land on which a commercial complex is proposed to be built.

After this, encroachments on the main road near the Government Ayush dispensary in the chicken market were removed. Qurban Naziruddin had encroached on 150 square feet and Hasir Raza had encroached on 750 square feet. Encroachments made by other people were also removed.

The action was carried out under the direction of district collector Raghvendra Singh and in the presence of Alirajpur sub-divisional magistrate Laxmi Gamad, sub-divisional officer (police) Shraddha Sonkar, municipality CMO Amardas Senani.

