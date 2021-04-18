Alirajpur: Former Katthiwada janpad president donates hearse, minister hands it over to municipality

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Katthiwada janpad president Bhaddu Bhai Pachaya donated a hearse to Alirajpur municipality on Saturday. The keys of the vehicle were handed over to Chief Municipal Officer.

Minister of Industrial Policy and Investments Promotion and incharge (Corona Monitoring and Supervision) Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and other distinguished residents appreciated Pachaya’s effort.

Those present on the occasion included MP Guman Singh Damor, Alirajpur MLA Mukesh Patel, collector Surbhi Gupta, Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhagwani, municipal president Ritesh Dawar among others.

Minister visits isolation centre

Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon reviewed the arrangements of Covid Isolation Centre in district hospital in Alirajpur. During inspection, he issued directives to improve health care facilities. He expressed satisfaction over arrangements of Covid Isolation Centre. Dattigaon inquired about health related arrangements, availability of oxygen, food at the centre.