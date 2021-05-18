Alirajpur: Farmers reach mandi with mangoes, raise ruckus as none inform them about lockdown extension

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The corona curfew has been extended due to Covid-19 but district administration did not inform tribal farmers about the extension. As a result, they reached mandi to sell mangoes on Monday but locks welcomed them. This enraged them and they created a ruckus.

The farmers were upset over closure of local market of mangoes. The district Congress president Mahesh Patel, MLA Mukesh Patel, JAYAS district vice president Arvind Kanesh reached the market as soon as they received the information.

District Congress President Mahesh Patel, MLA Mukesh Patel, JAYAS district president Vikram Chouhan, vice president Arvind Kanesh, after discussing the matter with district administration, demanded that mandi should open as quintals of locally grown mangoes have been destroyed due to untimely rainfall. They said mandi should operate following Covid norms.

District Congress president Mahesh Patel and MLA Mukesh Patel later told mediapersons that mangoes grown in Alirajpur are famous in the country. “It is stubbornness of administration not to start mandi. The administration had asked farmers to sell mangoes on May 17 but didn’t inform them about extension of lockdown. They would have suffered more losses had Congress not intervened. District Congress is with the farmers,” Patel added.