Alirajpur: Ensure proper medical facilities for Covid patients, legislator writes to district collector

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Mukesh Patel has written a letter to district collector Surbhi Gupta demanding proper arrangements for treatment of Covid patients. He has insisted on corona sample collection in rural areas and providing necessary medicines.
“Most villagers are suffering from fever, cough and cold and they are not stepping out of the house because of fear for Covid-19. With setting up of corona sampling centres, villagers can get themselves tested and get proper treatment,” Patel said.
In the letter, he also said that it is important to take samples of people by providing door-to-door service. “To support health workers and sampling teams in rural areas, full cooperation of police administration should be ensured for their safety,” he added.
The MLA suggested that health department building in Umrath under Sondwa development block can be used for patients’ treatment for which doctors and necessary staff should be appointed. “Treatment should begin immediately in the building,” Patel said.
