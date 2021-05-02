Alirajpur: Ensure proper medical facilities for Covid patients, legislator writes to district collector

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Mukesh Patel has written a letter to district collector Surbhi Gupta demanding proper arrangements for treatment of Covid patients. He has insisted on corona sample collection in rural areas and providing necessary medicines.

“Most villagers are suffering from fever, cough and cold and they are not stepping out of the house because of fear for Covid-19. With setting up of corona sampling centres, villagers can get themselves tested and get proper treatment,” Patel said.