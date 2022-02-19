Alirajpur: Employment assistant caught accepting bribe

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Lokayukta team on Saturday trapped an employment assistant posted at Jobat red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from the complainant.

DSP Dinesh Patel of Lokayukta police informed that the arrested employment assistant has been identified as Dhanna Mourya, posted at Paan Gola panchayat under Udaigarh janpad panchayat in Alirajpur district.

DSP Patel said that recently one Baru Baghel, 25, a resident of Paan Gola village had lodged a complaint against Mourya. In his complaint, Baghel complained that Mourya was demanding a bribe of Rs 5000 to sanction the third instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) instalment.

Complainant Baghel added that in 2021, his father had got a house loan sanctioned under the PMAY. His father has so far got two out of three instalments.

Based on the complaint filed by Baghel, the Lokayukta team laid a trap and caught Mourya. A case has been registered against Mourya under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

