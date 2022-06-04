Alirajpur: Door-to-door screening of sickle cell anaemia patients ordered

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The interdepartmental meeting related to National Health Mission was organised at the district level under the chairmanship of the collector and district magistrate Raghvendra Singh in the collectorate hall.

Addressing the meeting, Collector Singh said that screening for sickle cell anaemia is not being done as per the target set by the district. He added, that there are many patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia in this district, who need to be screened and treated at the right time.

He ordered to speed up the work of door-to-door screening adding that a departmental review will be done again in the coming month. The screening percentage of each block should be at least 90 per cent; otherwise, penal action will be taken against the concerned employee, he warned.

Collector also instructed that a campaign be launched in the rural areas to create awareness about the symptoms and treatment of leprosy and to make sure that people above 60 years complete their booster doses of Covid. Overall he did a target-wise review of each development block.

Chief executive officer Sanskriti Jain, Chief medical officer Prakash Dhoke, district immunisation officer Liladhar Phukwal, DPM Preeti Rathore, block medical officer and others were also present.