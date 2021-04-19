Alirajpur: District administration issues prohibitory orders in wake of corona curfew till April 27

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration issued prohibitory orders on Sunday under Section 144 of Cr PC in wake of corona curfew that will last till April 27 at 6 am.
As per order released by district collector Surbhi Gupta, all markets will remain closed and vehicular movement will be banned except for urgent works. All the private offices and kiosks will remain closed. Entry into district will be prohibited.
Those exempted include government, private medical institutions and their staff, police, executive magistrates, internet and telecom service providers, ambulance and fire brigade services, home delivery service of essential commodities, employees engaged in home delivery and LPG cylinder delivery, electronic and print media, chemist shops and hospitals, fuel stations, means of transport and warehousing depots, vaccination centres.
Students at examination centres, personnel associated with the examination centres and exam organisers, movement and loading of freight vehicles, purchase at ration shops and procurement centres, ATMs, banks.
Provision for relaxation has been made for government construction works, employees engaged in MGNREGA, labourers with guidelines. Violation of prohibitory order will be a punishable offense under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Sections 51 to 60 of National Disaster Management Act.
