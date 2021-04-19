Alirajpur: District administration issues prohibitory orders in wake of corona curfew till April 27

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration issued prohibitory orders on Sunday under Section 144 of Cr PC in wake of corona curfew that will last till April 27 at 6 am.

As per order released by district collector Surbhi Gupta, all markets will remain closed and vehicular movement will be banned except for urgent works. All the private offices and kiosks will remain closed. Entry into district will be prohibited.

Those exempted include government, private medical institutions and their staff, police, executive magistrates, internet and telecom service providers, ambulance and fire brigade services, home delivery service of essential commodities, employees engaged in home delivery and LPG cylinder delivery, electronic and print media, chemist shops and hospitals, fuel stations, means of transport and warehousing depots, vaccination centres.