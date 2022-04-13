Alirajpur: Criminal's two-storey house on government land razed in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur district administration and police in a joint action razed the double-storey house of a listed criminal on Wednesday. The drive was carried out under the direction of district collector Raghavendra Singh and the superintendent of police, Manoj Kumar Singh.

According to information, the house belongs to Bhaya alias Hirla Mankar, a resident of Baidiya village under Sondwa police station limit. He had constructed the house by encroaching on the government land behind the passenger waiting room in village Jaitpur. The miscreant's wife is presently Jaitpur sarpanch.

The district administration acted on the information received recently on the helpline number about how Bhaya had encroached on government land and was threatening people.

The district administration had issued helpline numbers for people to give information regarding encroachment on government land.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that as many as 19 criminal cases including a case related to murder, assault, Arms Act and others are registered against him.

