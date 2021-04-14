Alirajpur: Covid rages through rural areas in district, daily surge worries administration

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 has spread tentacles in rural areas after affecting urban areas. Fresh cases are reported everyday in Alirajpur, Jobat, Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar and surrounding areas.

As per reports, new cases are being reported in Adwada, Ambua, Nanpur, Bhordu, Wadi, Dudalwat, Richhwoi and Thodsindhi villages everyday. Corona positive cases have been found in Katthiwada, Chadupar and Indlawat village. Bada Bhawata village, Bada Khutaja, Chhoti Pal, Kaliyawav, Mahendra, Rati Ghati, Sohan Kund villages too are in grip of epidemic.

In Sondwa area, people tested Covid positive in Sondwa, Umrali, Darkali, Chhoti Utawali, Badi Vegalgaon and Achpai in last three days. In Jobat area, Badi Gudda, Butti, Degaon, Ghatwani, Hirapur, Khattali, Khutaja, Kila Jobat and Umda villages have reported fresh cases.

“People should wear masks before going out, should maintain social distance and follow protocol, which they don’t,” a health department official said wishing anonymity. Meanwhile, district administration has appealed to people to support it in its efforts to break the chain of infection.