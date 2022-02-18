Alirajpur: Collector makes surprise inspection of district hospital

ALIRAJPUR (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur district collector Raghvendra Singh conducted a surprise inspection of Alirajpur district hospital on Friday and took stock of situation prevailing there.

Collector Singh inspected the systems of special newborn and nutritional rehabilitation unit. He also had a word with admitted children's mothers by asking them about the facilities they are getting at the district hospital.

Collector Singh ordered that beds must be made available to each and every malnourished kid during his/her treatment. After inspecting the oxygen plant's flow and under-construction sickle cell anaemia ward, he ordered that the garden, main entrance and the parking area should be thoroughly cleaned.

Dr Prakash Dhoke and many other officials were also present during the inspection.

Plans for upliftment of Janpad regions reviewed

Collector Raghvendra Singh chaired the block-level meeting of departmental officers of the district at the block resource coordinator office, Sondwa. Singh inquired about the progress of various plans for upliftment of Janpad regions.

He also provided necessary directions about vaccination and aspirant programme and ordered that all the work under 'Jal Jeevan" mission must be completed on time.

SDM Priyanshi Bhanwar, assistant commissioner of tribal affairs department Janki Yadav and many more were also present on the occasion.

Collector inspects work under ''Jal Jeewan'' Mission

Collector Raghvendra Singh inspected the construction of the water tank under the "Jal Jeewan" Mission at Darkili and Ojhad villages under Sondwa block on Friday and inquired about the families of the beneficiary of this mission. He checked the quality of pipes to be used and ordered that only good quality products be used for the project. SDM Priyanshi Bhanwar and others were also present during the inspection.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 09:30 PM IST