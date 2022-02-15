Alirajpur: By-election of Alirajpur municipal council chairman held peacefully

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The by-election for the post of chairman at Alirajpur municipal council held on Tuesday in a peaceful manner and Ritesh Dawar elected as the chairman unopposed.

District collector and election officer Raghavendra Singh and superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh took stock of arrangements and security arrangements at the polling station.

As per the directives of the State Election Commission, the returning officer SDM, Laxmi Gamad got the election process done. Only one nomination paper was received for chairmanís post and on the basis of which Ritesh Davar was elected.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:50 PM IST