Alirajpur: Body fished out of pond after 40-hour search operation

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): After a 40-hour marathon search operation, Alirajpur police fished out the body of Mukesh Vasunia from the Ranjitgarh Pond. He had jumped into the lake on the outskirt of Ranjeet Garh village in Jobat tehsil on Thursday night in a bid to avoid being arrested when policemen were chasing him.

On Saturday, family members of Mukesh staged a protest with the body in the village demanding justice for him.

The family has alleged that the Bagh police in Dhar district had murdered Mukesh and is demanding that an FIR be lodged against the guilty policemen. Besides, family members, former district Congress president Mahesh Patel also reached the spot and extended his support to the family members of the deceased and demanded that the government pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family.

According to Alirajpur police, many serious offences were registered against Mukesh in three districts. His family members had lodged his missing complaint and subsequently, the police had begun a search operation.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022