Alirajpur: Authorities' apathy turns district into sale and distribution point for illegal liquor

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Mukesh Patel has accused the excise and police department of turning a blind eye to the illicit liquor business in Alirajpur district. The apathy of the authorities has turned the entire district into the sale and distribution point of illegal liquor, said the Alirajpur legislator.

The MLA warned to launch a massive agitation if the administration fails to check illegal activities being carried out in the district. A massive protest will be launched in front of liquor shops that fall under Alirajpur constituency, Patel said while talking to media persons here on Monday.

Notably, Alirajpur, a tribal dominating district in western Madhya Pradesh shares a border with neighbouring Gujarat, a dry state, where the sale and consumption of alcohol are prohibited.

Despite the prohibition, dozens of vehicles transport illegal liquor every day to the neighbouring state, alleged MLA Patel. The vehicles from here are taking the illicit liquor to other states and also supplying it to every nuke and corner of the district, however, the excise and police departments are turning a blind eye, pretending to be unaware of the transportation of illicit liquor, said the MLA. Due to the apathy of the administration, the youths of the district are getting addicted to liquor and other drugs, he further alleged.

This being the wedding season, a number of marriages are being solemnised in the district, and taking advantage of this, liquor contractors and illegal liquor traders enjoying protection are busy making money by selling illicit liquor, said Patel.

The MLA has demanded district collector and the SP to institute a district-level inquiry committee to check transportation and sale of illicit liquor in the district and save the youth from the drug trap. The team must comprise officials from the revenue, excise and police department besides local MLA, he added. The committee should do a surprise inspection of liquor shop every month to ensure that illegal activities were not committed, said Patel.

He also stressed on installation of CCTV cameras at liquor shops, their godown in the district. He also suggested putting up a price list on liquor shops, list of names and mobile numbers of collector, SP, district excise officer and staff of liquor shops on the board.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 12:34 AM IST