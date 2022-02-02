Alirajpur: Alirajpur admin chalks out plan to improve ranking in NAS survey

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Alirajpur district administration is all geared up to improved its ranking in National Achievement Survey. Alirajpur has been ranked among the worst performing districts in the periodic NAS (National Achievement Survey) 2021, the report of which was released last week. Concerned over poor performance, the district administration is taking required steps to better its ranking in NAS 2022.

To assess learning achievement of children, the NCERT conducts periodic national sample surveys after a period of three years which help compare the performance across the spectrum in order to find the desirable direction for improvement.

A comprehensive action plan has been designed with special focus on mathematics and Hindi language subjects up to 5th class students under Akansha Yojana. SDM Kiran Anjana on Tuesday held a meeting with concerned officers at Janpad Panchayat to identify gaps and diagnose areas that need improvement in the education system.

Block Education Officer Vinod Kumar Kori, BRC Rajendra Bairagi including various school principals, teachers and trainers also attended the meeting. During the meeting, BRC Bairagi, imparted basic training lessons to master trainers where he emphasised to connect large numbers of students and parents under Akansha Yojana. During this, SDM Kiran Anjana, Principals Nilesh Shah, Ishwar Yadav, various public teachers were present in the meeting.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:44 PM IST