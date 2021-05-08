Alirajpur: 65-year-old woman defeats corona with courage after denied treatment at private hospital

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Corona warrior Suman Vani, 65, resident of Nanpur, defeated the infection due to her courage and positive attitude and returned home on Friday. There was 80 per cent infection in her lungs.

Suman Vani, the mother of teacher Rajendra Vani, was admitted in the private hospital in Barwani as her 15 per cent lungs were infected with Covid-19. After 5 days, she was discharged. Later, she went for check-up again. Her CT scan report showed 80 per cent infection in lungs and doctors refused further treatment.

Vani had already spent a lot on treatment and felt lost. Then, he came to know about Covid Care Centre in Alirajpur district hospital and admitted his mother there.