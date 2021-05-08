Alirajpur: 45-year-old teachers with 80% lung infection beats Covid with help of government hospital staff

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old teacher, Bol Singh Kharat, resident of Behrwa village, has won the battle against coronavirus with his will power and confidence. Despite having 80% lung infection, he recovered on Friday. He had complained of fever and cold on April 14. After waiting for few days, he noticed no improvement.

When examined, he was diagnosed with typhoid. On April 25, after facing respiratory problems, he went for a CT scan, which revealed 80% infection in lungs with novel coronavirus. Immediately, he was admitted in Covid isolation ward at Alirajpur district hospital where he was given Remdesivir injections and oxygen. After 10 days of treatment, he recovered and was discharged on Friday.

Kharat expressed gratitude towards all the doctors and paramedical staff for motivating him and creating a positive atmosphere, which made him an optimist. He praised the facilities and treatment given in district hospital and said patients are provided medicines, warm water, fruits and a balanced diet on time.

Kharat has appealed to all the residents to visit fever clinics if they have corona symptoms and remain optimistic. He also encouraged them to get vaccinated.