Alert: Rainfall likely to report in last week of March, get your crops harvested soon: Met officials to farmers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While most of the districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions are witnessing rainfall and thunderstorms, Regional Meteorological Department officials have sounded an alert for the farmers to prepare for a spell of rainfall after March 20.

The weathermen have cautioned farmers to harvest the crop between March 10 and March 20 and to keep it in shelter as the period will remain dry but it may rain afterwards especially in Indore division.

“Districts of Indore and Ujjain division have been witnessing rainfall and thunderstorms. The same conditions will continue till March 10. Crops will be ready to harvest till March 20 and farmers must harvest and keep it in shelter by March 20 as even the light rainfall may damage the crops,” senior scientist of Indian Meteorological Department, Bhopal Dr Ved Prakash Singh said.

He added that two back to back western disturbances would take place after March 20 and the last week of the month may remain wet.

Meanwhile, Khargone, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Indore, Jhabua, Ratlam, Alirajpur, Shajapur, Alirajpur, and other district are witnessing light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and conditions will remain same for couple of days

In Indore, the day started with a cloudy sky due to which the weather turned itchy in the afternoon with rising temperature.

“Western disturbance as a trough aloft in middle tropospheric levels and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over west Rajasthan and neighborhood at lower tropospheric levels. Another western disturbance is very likely to affect western Himalayan region from the night of March 8, 2022. Under its influence: due to wind confluence and trough in easterlies over central parts of country; isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over West Madhya Pradesh during March 7 to March 10,” Met officials said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the minimum temperature rose to 20.2 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees above normal.

