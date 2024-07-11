ALARMING: 80% Workers In MP Found Suffering From Various Bone Diseases, Claims ESIS Survey

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A recent survey by the Employees State Insurance Services (ESIS) under the Labour Department of Madhya Pradesh government has debunked the common belief that individuals engaged in physical labour are immune to health issues. The findings reveal a high prevalence of bone diseases, obesity, hypertension and diabetes among this demographic.

The data shows that 80 per cent of physical labourers suffer from various bone diseases. This statistic emerged from free health tests and examinations organised by the department across multiple locations. Specifically, Bone Mineral Density (BMD) tests were conducted on approximately 518 individuals in three bone examination camps. The results were alarming: 417 individuals were found to have low bone density.

These health camps included workers from factories, nursing homes, hotels and other sectors. Additionally, 37 health camps were organised in establishments across Indore, Dewas and Pithampur, examining a total of 7,844 individuals. The results showed that 497 were suffering from anaemia, 7.54 per cent had high blood pressure, 7.33 per cent had high blood sugar levels and 4.16 per cent had low vision. These camps were held between January 2023 and June 2024, under the guidance of retired educator Pradeep Joshi and a team of doctors led by Assistant Director Dr Anil Bhadauria and Director Dr Natwar Sharda.

Dietary habits contributing to rising diseases

Dr Anil Bhadauria highlighted that poor dietary habits are a significant factor in the rising incidence of diseases among labourers. He pointed out that modern diets lack essential nutrients and there is a declining trend in milk consumption. The preference for packed food, which is often unbalanced, along with increasing alcohol and smoking habits, further exacerbates health issues.

Disease Number Percentage

Anaemia 497 6.33

Hypertension 592 7.54

Diabetes 549 7.33

Eye disease 327 4.16