Aiming to update the registry: MP Dental Council to share a list of the 10k dentists of state with DCI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Dental Council is preparing a list of registered dentists in the state for sharing it with the Dental Council of India (DCI).

The state council has expecting that the number of dentists in the official list will touch the mark of 10,000 across the state.

Dental Council of India has asked all the state councils to send list of registered dentists in the state to update the registry of dentists across the country.

According to registrar of Madhya Pradesh State Dental Council Dr Amit Rawat, they are preparing the list as the registration process of newly produced dentists by the dental colleges and the renewal of the dentists whose registration is expired.

"Field of dentistry has seen an advancement in last few years as the expected number of dentists in the state has increased to over 10,000. We will share the list with the DCI by May 31," Dr Rawat said.

He added that the registry of dentists will be helpful for the apex regulatory for maintaining the records while it will also be helpful for the patients to search for the dentists and recognising the quacks.