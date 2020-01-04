AICTSL board meeting held: Luxurious mobile washrooms for women soon

Indore: Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL) is going to launch hygienic luxurious mobile washrooms for women in the city. The washrooms would be built in old buses and will be parked at prominent places in the city.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of AICTSL board, which was chaired by mayor Malini Gaud on Saturday. Division commissioner Akash Tripathi, district collector Lokesh Jatav, municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh, Indore Development Authority chief executive officer Vivek Shrotriya, AICTSL CEO Sandeep Soni among others were present.

For the AICTSL passengers traveling in out-of-town buses, 22 Bus-Q Shelters will be constructed at 11 places in the city. The shelters will have passenger waiting rooms and pick-up and drop facility. Tickets for buses can also be purchased from these shelters.

Besides, Indore to Chhindwara, Indore to Nagpur and Indore to Multai sky bus service will be launched.

The board also approved a proposal for setting up well-equipped i-bus stops on build, operate, transfer (BOT) model from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Rau.

Smart City employees and shopkeepers whose business establishments fall under Area-Based Development project will be given concession in fare/monthly pass for e-public transport vehicles operated by AICTSL. It is to promote green mobility and reduce traffic pressure in the area.

One pink bus will be operated in BRTS for women. Two double decker buses will be operated for hop on, hop off tourism on the PPP model.

400 bus stops, 400 new buses: As many as 400 bus stops will be constructed for city buses across the city. The buses and stops will have CCTV cameras, passenger information system and digitised map. The board also approved proposal for floating tenders for operation of 400 new city buses.