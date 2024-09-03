 AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera Criticises Modi Govt; Predicts It Won’t Complete Term
He said that the government’s failure to fulfill its electoral promises, including the goal of crossing 400 seats, reflects a broader discontent among the electorate and the strength of the opposition.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:56 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Pawan Khera has voiced a strong critique of the Modi government, predicting that it will not be able to complete its current five-year term. Speaking at the 63rd annual lecture series organised by Abhyas Mandal, Khera, on Monday stated that when the government proposed changes to the Constitution, it became evident that its time was running out.

He said that the government’s failure to fulfill its electoral promises, including the goal of crossing 400 seats, reflects a broader discontent among the electorate and the strength of the opposition. Khera highlighted the importance of constitutional values in safeguarding democracy and protecting citizens from powerful interests, including those within the government, economic elite and mobocracy.

He underscored the need for increased public awareness about the Constitution, emphasising that it is crucial for every citizen to understand their rights and the constitutional framework that protects them. ‘The Constitution is not just a legal document; it is a medium of life for the citizens of this country,’ Khera remarked, quoting Dr BR Ambedkar.

During his speech, Khera laid out five core principles of India's constitutional values: democracy and republicanism, secularism, equality and social justice, freedom and individual rights and fraternity and national unity. He argued that these principles are essential for the unity and progress of the nation and called for a broader constitutional education to reach every corner of the country. Khera also criticised the current government’s policies, accusing it of undermining constitutional institutions and moving away from socialist principles. He claimed that the government has attempted to turn dialogues between communities into disputes, thereby increasing division and conflict. He stressed the importance of maintaining a tradition of dialogue and mutual respect to solve the country's most significant challenges.

