'Ahilyabai Ruled By Following Orders Of Lord Shiva', Says RSS' Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi has said that there was only virtue in Ahilyabai life, that is why she is the only ruler of the country for whom Punyashlok Ahilyabai is used. Her whole life was like a Punyashloka. Ahilyabai ruled by following orders of Lord Shiva. She never considered herself a ruler but ruled by considering herself a real servant. Ahilyabai's rule is called spiritual rule because she not only ruled but also enlightened the society through many social reforms and religious works. Joshi was addressing a programme organised by Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Tri Shatabdi Samaroh Samiti and Rajendra Nagar Ganeshotsav Samiti.

The programme was held at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium, Rajendra Nagar on Monday. As the keynote speaker, RSS’ All India Executive Member, Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi said that can anyone imagine that at that time she encouraged widow remarriage. She also had a clear viewpoint in the matter of caste system. He said that when her daughter Muktabai was getting married in the Phanse family, her courtiers raised the question of caste.

On this, Lok Mata Ahilyabai said that valour is her caste and courage is her family. Instead of punishing robbers by putting them in jail, Ahilyabai gave them employment and improved their lives. How to follow Rajdharma can be learnt from Ahilyabai. She had divided her personal expenses and fiscal expenses. She did not even allow her husband's expenses to be taken from the treasury and even punished her husband.

On the death of Bajirao Peshwa, the last rites that were to be done by his government were done by Ahilyabai at her personal expense. How forward-thinking Devi Ahilyabai was can be seen from the fact that there was a systematic postal system in her time. Today everyone believes that the postal system came to India after the arrival of the British, but there was a postal system during the time of Devi Ahilyabai because she had to constantly correspond with the Pune court.

‘Sad that Ahilyabai isn’t in sociology syllabus’

Hitika Vasal, Superintendent of Police (SP), was present as the chief guest of the programme. She said that it is a matter of great pride for her that she is getting a chance to speak in the presence of Sumitra Tai and Bhaiya Ji. She said that I have always taken inspiration from Ahilyabai. It is sad that Ahilyabai is not taught in sociology syllabus.