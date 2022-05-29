Agar: Water pipeline argument leads to stone-pelting, TI, dozens of villagers injured

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between the residents of Khedi and Semli village led to stone-pelting from both sides in which TI Sangeeta Sharma and ASI Vinayak Sharma got injured along with dozens of villagers.

The argument took place when a JCB was being used for excavation so that a pipeline could be laid between the two villages so that water from a pond located in village Semli could be transported.

Meanwhile, some villagers of Semli raised objections to it. Many residents from both sides gathered on the spot and started creating a ruckus at 11:00 am.

On getting information about the incident, the Kannad police station in charge Sangeeta Sharma reached the location along with ASI Harinarayan Sharma. They tried to pacify the two sides.

But the villagers did not pay any heed and started pelting stones at each other in the presence of the police.

Shortly, an additional police force was called from Agar and Kannad police stations. After which, the situation was controlled.

TI Sangeeta said that information about the matter has been registered from both sides and further investigation is going on.