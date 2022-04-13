Agar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Maa Baglamukhi shrine

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami on Wednesday visited the famous Maa Baglamukhi shrine at Nalkheda village in Agar Malwa district and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

Chief Minister Dhami reached the Maa Baglamukhi temple where he was welcomed by state sports and youth welfare and district in-charge minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

Dhami and Scindia worshipped at the temple with Vedic chants in the temple sanctum. On this occasion, Dhami organised Kanya Bhoj after worshipping the girls in the temple premises.

On this occasion Susner MLA Vikram Singh Rana, district president Govind Singh Barkhedi, former MLA Phoolchand Vedia, former municipal council president Prem Rathore, district collector Awadhesh Sharma, SP Rakesh Kumar Sagar, ASP NS Sisodia, SDM Sohan Kanash and others were present.

