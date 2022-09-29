Agar: Radium stickers stuck on cattle to protect them from accidents

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAgar: Radium stickers stuck on cattle to protect them from accidents

These stickers were put on the cows at the Bus Stand, Baroda Road Square, Cantonment Jhanda Chowk, Cantonment Naka, and other areas on Tuesday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 10:34 PM IST
article-image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): To protect cattle from road accidents at night, radium stickers were put on them by Traffic Police in association with Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Agar-Malwa region.

These stickers were put on the cows at the Bus Stand, Baroda Road Square, Cantonment Jhanda Chowk, Cantonment Naka, and other areas on Tuesday.

Traffic police station in-charge Jagdish Yadav said that this is a measure to protect cows that get injured in road accidents during the night as the radium will glow and help the drivers avoid the cattle.

article-image

