Agar: Radium stickers stuck on cattle to protect them from accidents

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): To protect cattle from road accidents at night, radium stickers were put on them by Traffic Police in association with Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Agar-Malwa region.

These stickers were put on the cows at the Bus Stand, Baroda Road Square, Cantonment Jhanda Chowk, Cantonment Naka, and other areas on Tuesday.

Traffic police station in-charge Jagdish Yadav said that this is a measure to protect cows that get injured in road accidents during the night as the radium will glow and help the drivers avoid the cattle.

Read Also Agar Malwa: Rs 20L sanctioned for shed at Baijnath Mahadev temple