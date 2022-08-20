Agar: Outsourced power employees stage protest by begging on the streets

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): The outsourced employees of the power company staged a protest by begging on the streets, on Saturday. They also visited the MLAís office and submitted a memorandum of their demands to the MLA representative.

It has been stated in the memorandum that the outsourced employees working in six power companies of the state are aggrieved that they are not being regularised.

According to labour rules, minimum wages should be increased every fifth year but it was not increased even in the seventh year. The company also fired many workers as soon as they crossed 45 years of age.

In most places, bonuses were never given to the workers and in Jabalpur-Rewa-Shahdol-Sagar region, bonuses being given were less than the prescribed rate. Through the memorandum, the outsourced employees demand redressal of the problems. On this occasion, district president Jitendra Singh Gurjar, Dinesh Sisodia, Harinarayan Chauhan, Vinod Begana, and others were also present.