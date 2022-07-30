e-Paper Get App

Agar Malwa: BJP wins president post, Congress wins vice president post via tiebreakers

Both Munnabai and Congress candidate Vijay Laxmi Tanwar got five votes each. Following this, a tiebreaker was held in which luck favoured Munnabai.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
Munnabai |

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Munnabai, wife of Bheru Singh emerged victorious on the Agar – Malwa district panchayat post in a tiebreaker. Both Munnabai and Congress candidate Vijay Laxmi Tanwar got five votes each. Following this, a tiebreaker was held in which luck favoured Munnabai.

The election for the vice-president post too was decided via a tie-breaker. Here Congress candidate Rekha Patidar emerged victorious. Here both Patidar and BJP candidate Sangeeta Suresh Vyas got five votes each. Following this, a tie-breaker was held and this time luck favoured Congress and Rekha Patidar emerged victorious.

