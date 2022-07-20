Agar: BJP eyes rebel candidates to gain majority

FP Pic

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Results of the local body elections held in Agar Malwa Municipal Council under the second and final phase of the civic polls were declared on Wednesday. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have failed to secure a majority of twelve hence, now both parties are eyeing support from Independent winners.

As per information, out of a total of 23 wards, Congress won 11, while BJP managed to get 10. Two rebel candidates from BJP who were denied party tickets emerged victorious in the elections. The BJP, which has 10 councillors, need the support of two independents, to cross the required number to get its chosen candidate as president.

The two rebel Independents Manish Solanki and Vikram Bodana were previously with the BJP and have won from wards no 15 and 20 respectively, after failing to get the party ticket. BJP had given tickets to two prominent leaders district general secretary Kailash Kumbhakar and Kisan Morcha district president Dinesh Parmar from wards no 15 and 20 respectively.

As per Govind Singh Barkhedi, BJP district president, the two rebel candidates were expelled from the party for six years. A decision on whether to revoke their suspension and take them back would be taken after discussion with senior leaders.

Manish Solanki was district general secretary Yuva Morcha, whereas Vikram was BJP's district vice president Backward Front before expulsion.