Agar: Bhim Army demands justice over killing of 9-yr-old Dalit boy

9-year-old Dalit boy beaten to death by teacher for touching 'water pot' | File Photo

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): The aggrieved members of Bhim Army, Agar have submitted a memorandum to Land Records superintendent SS Bhuria addressing the country's President regarding the death of a nine-year-old Dalit boy Indra Meghwal. The memorandum says that the brutal murder of the Dalit student in the Sayla police station area of Jalore, Rajasthan has shaken society members.

It has demanded compensation of rupees 50, 00,000 and speedy justice for the victim's family. Along with this, they want the government to provide a government job to one of his family members while observing the financial condition of the deceased's relatives. They also staged a protest outside the SP office.

Bhim Army district president Ajay Baaghi, Natwar Gurjar, SC Cell district president Gorishankar Suryavanshi, Surya Ambedkar, Kamal Parmar, and others were also present.

The Dalit student died on Saturday after he was allegedly beaten up by a teacher of a private school for touching a drinking water pot. The accused teacher has been arrested by the police.

Read Also Bhopal: National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases issues advisory on lumpy disease