Agar: After two-year, devotees throng Maa Baglamukhi temple in large number on Chaitra Navratri festivities

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of two years, Maa Baglamukhi Temple witnessed a huge turnout of devotees on the second day of Navratri on Sunday with Covid-19 cases ebbing. The nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Durga began on Saturday and will end on April 10.

Since morning, the devotees line up outside the temple to seek blessings of Maa Baglamukhi†. The district administration and temple management committee has made elaborate proper arrangements anticipating huge turnout of devotees.

To manage the crowd, two entry gates lead to the temple. The devotees can head to the temple from Nalkheda via Chhapiheda route, or they can take the old zigzag path.

The track leading to the shrine has arrangements for adequate water and power supply along with proper sanitation. Besides, special eatables for those observing fast are being offered by Maa Pitamabara Seva Committee.

The administration has also arranged for wheelchairs, and ramps to ensure hassle-free movement of differently abled pilgrims. The administration has also stationed ambulances, firefighters, water tankers on the premises to deal with any kind of exigency.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:12 PM IST