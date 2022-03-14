Agar: 50-bedded civil hospital to come up at Susner

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): In order to improve health facilities in Susner tehsil of Agar district, the government has approved the construction of a 50-bed civil hospital costing around Rs 8.68 crore due to the efforts of MLA Rana Vikram Singh. The amount has been sanctioned for the construction of hospital building, rainwater harvesting system, tube well mining, STP, ATP and drainage work.

The patients had to go to the district headquarters, 30 kilometres away from the town for various tests due to the shortage of doctors in the government community health centre. The health department has also been facing problems due to a lack of space. Specialist doctors and medical staff will be appointed in the hospital thus saving the citizens a lot of hardships.

Chief Medical and Health Officer SS Malviya said that the construction work will begin after the issuance of the approval order from the ministry of public health and family welfare, Bhopal. The state police housing board will be carrying out the construction work, he added.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:48 PM IST