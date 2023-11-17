Aftermath Of Bursting Firecrackers: COPD Cases Rise By 20%, Thanks To  Rising Pollution, Lowering Of Temperature

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the sudden surge in pollution after Diwali, city doctors have been witnessing a rise in the number of cases of patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). According to experts, there is a rise in COPD cases at least by 20 per cent in the city post-Diwali.

A large number of patients are approaching the OPDs with issues like triggered asthma, breathing disorders, and others. “A large number of people in the city are suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and the number has shot up swiftly due to increasing pollution levels during festivities,” doctors said.

They added that the level of PM 10 in 2015-16 was close to 100 but it has reached over 300 and more now in the last few years. “Indore is the cleanest city in the country but pollution is still a concern. Till a few years ago, COPD was mainly seen in those above 60 years but the average age of patients has decreased to 40 years in the case of non-smokers.

With the rise in pollution, COPD cases increased by 20 per cent,” pulmonologist Dr Pramod Jhawar said. He added that people with a history of COVID are at an increased risk of developing respiratory problems, as COVID is known to have long-lasting, adverse effects on the lungs.

“There is always an increase in respiratory illnesses in this season due to the pollution due to Diwali celebrations. The lowering temperature added to the woes of patients with respiratory illnesses,” he added.

Meanwhile, another pulmonologist said that the festival of lights brings its share of medical ailments each year and persons suffering from asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory ailments are especially at risk.

It has been observed that firecrackers produce extremely high levels of particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) over a short period of time and bursting firecrackers during Diwali worsens the underlying asthma.

“Patients with asthma are advised to continue their prescribed inhalers properly and are expected to wear protective masks and stay indoors to avoid acute exposure to pollutants post-Diwali as it will take a few days to turn normal,” the doctors said.

