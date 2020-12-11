After drizzle, winter wriggles in

Indore: It is a situation of “kabhi haan… Kabhi na…”. If the night temperature was five degrees above normal on December 10, on December 11 as predicted by the Met officials, it rained.

The rains triggered the beginning of the wintry spell of this season. Woollens were out as the city weather took a pleasant turn and residents woke up to a cloudy weather and drizzle on Friday morning. Light rain provided relief to citizens from itchy weather as it turned cool while humidity disappeared. The sun was behind the cloud screen throughout the day as dark clouds enveloped the skies and opened up many times.

However, night temperature at 16.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday remained five degrees above normal due to clouds. According to meteorological department officials, weather will remain more or less same for the next two days when the city will witness fog as well.

City’s day temperature remained over 30 degrees Celsius for last one week till December 9. It dropped by two degrees on Thursday due to cloud cover.