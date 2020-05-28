After cancellation of Bhopal-Trivandrum train train, Kerala pax sent by bus from Indore

Indore: Following the cancellation of Bhopal-Trivandrum train, 225 passengers from the city who were to travel on the train were sent to Kerala by bus.

As per the schedule, the special Bhopal-Trivandrum train was to depart from Bhopal on Wednesday afternoon. The passengers had even received the train timing and were getting prepared to reach Bhopal to catch the train when news of its cancellation reached them on the 11th hour.

Sources informed that while the train has the capacity of carrying over 1500 passengers only 625, including the 225 from the city had booked tickets, so it was cancelled.

However, as soon as the information of train’s cancellation reached the city, the district administration arranged for three luxury buses to transport the passengers to Kerala. MP Shankar Lalwani reached the Radhaswami Satsang Dera and coordinated the arrangements. He also interacted with the passengers. The people from Kerala Samajam expressed gratitude to the State Government, MP Lalwani and the district administration for making proper arrangements for the journey.