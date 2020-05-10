After a lull, it's back to old ways as Indore reports 78 corona positive cases

Seventy-eight out of 1,196 samples returned positive for corona on Saturday, taking number of COVID patients in Indore to 1,858. Two more deaths were reported on Saturday, taking city toll to 89.

“An 85-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man of Mhow succumbed to the disease during treatment,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

Both were suffering from co morbid conditions including hypertension, obesity and diabetes.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of 13,940 samples had been received till Saturday night and the number of positive samples is 1,858. On Saturday, 1,118 samples returned negative.

“We have taken 973 samples on Saturday to increase sampling and testing,” Jadia said.

As many as 878 patients are under treatment in various hospitals. Sixteen people were discharged from quarantine centres after completing 14 days.