 AERB Chairman Dinesh Kumar Shukla Unveils Plan For India's Energy Self-Reliance With 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAERB Chairman Dinesh Kumar Shukla Unveils Plan For India's Energy Self-Reliance With 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor

AERB Chairman Dinesh Kumar Shukla Unveils Plan For India's Energy Self-Reliance With 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor

Sharing the plan with Free Press, he said that AERB was getting ready for second stage test of of 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR).

ARSH RAFIK VISAALUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Fuel loading began in March 2024 at India’s 500-MWe/1,250-MWth prototype fast-breeder reactor (PFBR) located at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. Courtesy: Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chairman Dinesh Kumar Shukla on Thursday said that Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) was working on making country self-reliant in energy need for the next 400 to 500 years. Sharing the plan with Free Press, he said that AERB was getting ready for second stage test of of 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR). He was in Indore to inaugurate exhibition at RRCAT.

“The country has ample quantity of thorium. Hence, we can use it for many years. Breeder means that the more fuel you put in, the more energy it produces. So, your energy will be self-sustaining for the next 400 to 500 years,” he said. “The entire project is dependent on the success of our second stage. If the second stage is successful, we will run it ourselves,” he added.

Read Also
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Alleges Govt, Admin Of 'Careless' After Molestation Of 3-Year-Old...
article-image

The AERB has already cleared loading of fuel nuclear in the 500 MWe PFBR. Following nuclear regulator’s approval, the department of atomic energy can now operate its first large ‘breeder reactor,’ which will produce more nuclear fuel than it uses. “It has three stages. In the first stage, we used limited amount of uranium. We have successfully used our own technology—the pressurized high water reactor. The high water reactor is already operational,” Shukla said.

“This reactor converts uranium into plutonium. The plutonium is used in fast breeder reactor, along with thorium in the second stage. the thorium and the plutonium can mix and used in the second stage The thorium used in the blanket is converted into uranium-233, which can be reused as a fuel,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Peddar Road Residents Denounce Incomplete Demolition Efforts, Criticise BMC
Mumbai: Peddar Road Residents Denounce Incomplete Demolition Efforts, Criticise BMC
Tamannaah Bhatia Quizzed By ED In HPZ Token Scam Probe
Tamannaah Bhatia Quizzed By ED In HPZ Token Scam Probe
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar Hints Jayant Patil To Be MVA's CM Face
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar Hints Jayant Patil To Be MVA's CM Face
UGC NET 2024 Results: Over 63,000 Candidates Qualify For Assistant Professor Post; NTA Declares Results After Months Of Delay
UGC NET 2024 Results: Over 63,000 Candidates Qualify For Assistant Professor Post; NTA Declares Results After Months Of Delay
Read Also
‘Chant Bharat Mata ki Jai 21 Times’: MP High Court’s Unique Bail Condition To Man Accused Of...
article-image

As planned by Homi Bhabha over 70 years back, the 500 MW PFBR would mark India’s entry into the second phase of nuclear power programme. The development would allow using plutonium as a nuclear fuel, and more importantly, using thorium as an atomic energy resource.

“For the second stage, we had to make a test reactor. This will be a sodium-cooled test reactor. Sodium is inflammable and if we leave the sodium open, it will catch fire. We have to be very careful about safety. You cannot make a complete power reactor,” he added.

Read Also
Archaeology Dept Strengthens Security In All Museums In MP Following Failed Theft At State Museum
article-image

History of reactor

The first fast breeder test reactor was made in 1985 in Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) at Kalpakkam. It has been running for 40 years. We have complete experience of it. With that experience, a prototype fast breeder reactor is being made for energy. It is being made in Kalpakkam by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited, a Central government enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FICCI FLO Indore Celebrates 10 Years Of Women's Empowerment With Grand ‘FLO Spotlight’ Fashion...

FICCI FLO Indore Celebrates 10 Years Of Women's Empowerment With Grand ‘FLO Spotlight’ Fashion...

PSC-2024 Mains: 15 Centres Setup Across 11 Cities

PSC-2024 Mains: 15 Centres Setup Across 11 Cities

40th DAE Safety & Occupational Health Meet Inaugurated At RRCAT, Focuses On Zero Harm &...

40th DAE Safety & Occupational Health Meet Inaugurated At RRCAT, Focuses On Zero Harm &...

AERB Chairman Dinesh Kumar Shukla Unveils Plan For India's Energy Self-Reliance With 500 MWe...

AERB Chairman Dinesh Kumar Shukla Unveils Plan For India's Energy Self-Reliance With 500 MWe...

Ujjain's Nikita Porwal Crowned Femina Miss India World 2024, Set To Represent India At Miss World

Ujjain's Nikita Porwal Crowned Femina Miss India World 2024, Set To Represent India At Miss World