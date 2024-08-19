 Adventurous! Madhya Pradesh NCC Officer Jitendra Kanaujia's Rides Bicycle From Ladakh to Kanyakumari
Adventurous! Madhya Pradesh NCC Officer Jitendra Kanaujia's Rides Bicycle From Ladakh to Kanyakumari

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): NCC officer Jitendra Kanaujia of 5 Madhya Pradesh NCC Company, Neemuch embarked on a solo cycle campaign from Leh, Ladakh to Kanyakumari. The rally, organised under the Ministry of Defence, NCC Directorate and Sports Department, aims to introduce youth to India's cultural heritage, promote environmental protection and create awareness about drug addiction, girls' empowerment and self-defence.

Kanaujia, accompanied by former cadet Suraj Mali, cycled from Mandsaur to Sanwariya Seth temple gate in Chittorgarh district and back on Raksha Bandhan day. On Monday, they reached the Neemuch NCC battalion, where Havildar Yogiraj joined Kanaujia.

article-image

Lieutenant Colonel Jyoti Prakash Sharma flagged off the rally. Kanaujia has previously hoisted the Tricolour on several peaks, including Mechoi Peak, Tuliyan Lekh, Sandakphu Peak, Hatu Peak and Churdhar Peak. He was awarded the ADG Commendation Award for his excellent work.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, MP Sudhir Gupta and Group Commander Brigadier Saurabh Jain greeted the rally. The rally will cover a distance of over 3,000 km, passing through various cities and towns, spreading awareness about the importance of cleanliness, environmental protection and national integration. Kanaujia's determination and passion for adventure will inspire the youth to take up similar initiatives, promoting national pride and unity.

