Adolescent vaccination: List of 907 schools in Indore sent to health department

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of their preparations for starting vaccination of adolescents between 15 and 18 years of age, the health department has received a list of 907 schools in Indore, including 147 government schools in Indore district.

According to the report shared by the school education department, the health department has been planning to vaccinate over 2.25 lakh teenagers falling in the age group. Students who were born before January 1, 2007 will be vaccinated.

“We’ve received a list of 907 schools in Indore in which over 1.96 lakh beneficiaries of the age group of 15 to 18 years study. Many adolescents also study in other educational institutions and many are dropouts or those who do not go to school. So, we’re targeting vaccination of over 2.25 lakh teenagers,” immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that they were planning to prepare clusters of these schools as they would start vaccination centres in over 10 or 15 schools in which students will be inoculated.

“Micro-planning for this is still going on. We’ll request the school teachers and parents to mobilise students for being vaccinated,” Dr Gupta said.

Students can get themselves registered online from January 1 or can get spot registration in schools.

Over 4 lakh people over age 60 years

As the government has eliminated the need of any comorbidity certificate to people above 60 years for a precautionary dose, the number of people eligible for the dose in Indore will be over 4 lakh.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 01:01 AM IST