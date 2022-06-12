Administration revokes the suspension of Lord Pashupatinath temple priest

File pic of Pashupatinath Temple, in Mandsaur | ANI

FP News Service

Mandsaur

Mandsaur district administration revoked the suspension of Lord Pashupatinath temple priest, Purshottam Joshi, on Saturday late evening.

The administration restores the priest Joshi

In the orders, it was mentioned that the priest Joshi has accepted his mistake and sought forgiveness and also assured that he won’t repeat such a mistake in future.

Earlier, the temple priest allegedly broke the norms laid for devotees and allowed some devotees to worship by taking them inside the railing located near the idol of Lord Pashupatinath in the sanctum sanctorum.

Notably, the only temple priests and those who are responsible for cleanliness inside the sanctum sanctorum are allowed to enter the railing area. Devotees are allowed to worship and have darshan from outside the railing. As soon as the video of the incident went viral, the district magistrate suspended Joshi for his act.

Meanwhile, followed by priest Joshi’s suspension, many including former chief minister Digvijaya Singh objected to the orders and demanded revoking the action.

On Saturday, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh also tweeted questioning the Mandsaur administration, while Gurjar Gaur Brahmin Samaj submitted a memorandum to MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia and collector Gautam Singh and demanded the restoration of the priest.

With many raised voices against the orders, the administration on Saturday revoked the suspension.

Politics intensified over suspension

Digvijaya had tweeted the entire incident and objected to the suspension of the priest. Congress leader wrote that priest Purshottam Joshi was punished for an act which was committed by someone else.

Where is this justice, Collector sir? If the priest did not satisfy the guests of the tehsildar, would they not have to bear the displeasure of the administration? Singh questioned.

The former chief minister demanded the district collector to end the suspension of priests and seek clarification from the tehsildar. It would not be appropriate for anyone to punish the innocent servant of Lord Pashupatinath.

Countering Congress leader, local BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia replied that Congress need not worry and justice will be done to the priest. I have already discussed with the Collector as well as the delegation of Bramhin society to end the suspension, before your (Digvijaya Singh) tweet. I wish you could understand the pain of Kashmiri Pandits and give some feedback on them as well.

**eom**

Read Also Ujjain: Simhastha scenes revisited on Ganga Dussehra