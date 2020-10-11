Administration is govt’s puppet, FIR should be launched against Tulsi Silawat instead who attended various programmes: Congress Candidate Premchand Guddu

Indore: Congress’ candidate in Sanwer bypolls Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’ on Sunday alleged that administration has been working as a puppet of ruling government and turned goon on the direction of BJP leaders.

Guddu was addressing the media at Nipania during his election campaign.

“Administration has become a mute spectator when money was seized from BJP leaders and liquor was seized from the house of BJP activist. Police had shown Rs 50.90 lakh seized, a couple of days ago, but it was Rs 1.85 crore out of which Rs 35 lakh was taken by the police and Rs 1 crore was given back to BJP leaders,” he alleged.

He also alleged that they will challenge the FIR lodged against them for attending a birthday party in Sanwer in High Court as it is not a crime to attend a birthday party where social distancing norms were followed.

“FIR should be lodged against Tulsi Silawat who organized and attended various political programmes to lure voters in government schools and other premises. Even employees of Indore Municipal Corporation are involved in organizing the programme and it was all done on the orders of senior officials but action was taken against a small clog,” Guddu said.

The Congress candidate also raised the issue of fake entry of voters in voter list and cautioned the officials that the present government will stay only for 20 more days.

Oops moment for Patwari when woman speaks against Kamal Nath government

Former Minister Jitu Patwari had to face an embarrassing moment on Sunday when a woman spoke against Kamal Nath government when Patwari expected her to speak in favor.

While addressing media persons, Patwari asked an elderly woman to inform about the problems they faced in Kamal Nath government. Patwari had expected that the woman will say no problem with the former government but she said that a lot of problems they faced during Congress’ tenure.

Later, his supporters said that the woman was unaware of the political events.