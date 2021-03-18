Ujjain: Administration bans rally, procession, Faag celebrations, dharna and fairs in district

Ujjain: Amid rising cases of corona collector Asheesh Singh ordered for a ban on all types dharnas, procession, gatherings, Holi celebrations and fairs, under Section 144 of CRPC till the further instructions, in the city.

As per new orders all educational, social, political, religious, sports and cultural activities in which over 100 persons are expected to participate can only be organised with prior permission from administration. Social distancing shall be followed at markets, shops by making circles for the shoppers. It will be the shopkeepers’ duty to make arrangements at their shops to follow Covid directives.

As per new instructions wearing of masks will be essential at all public places. In case of violation the administration has made arrangements of spot fine and temporary jail for violators.

Covid test necessary for visiting city

Every visitor and tourist will have to undergo a check up at district hospital as per the Covid directives. Only after getting due clearance will any outsider be allowed to enter the city.