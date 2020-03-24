Action Against Renegades in MP: Pappu & Pappu Resort booked for flouting lockdown amid Coronavirus outbreak

Sonkatch: Sonkatch police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the owner of Pappu and Pappu Resort situated Bhopal road after finding him flouting the lockdown orders issued by Dewas district collector.

According to naib tehsildar Sunil Pidiyar a case has been registered against resort owner Pawandeep Singh Sabharwal alias Raju under Section 188 (Disobedience to order) of Indian Penal Code. Probably this could be the first case to be registered against an entity in the district for flouting the lockdown orders.

Pidiyar added that local police and administration during inspection found that large number of vehicles were parked outside the resort and large number of people were present there on Monday at around 11.30 pm.

Lockdown Instead of following the orders, Sabharwal and his staff allegedly started misbehaving with them. Not only this, he even got into an argument with Sonkatch tehsildar over phone. Following this, naib-tehsildar prepared a report and forwarded it to the district collector and based on that an FIR has been registered against resort owner.

10 Cotton unit employees held

Badnawar: As many 10 persons have been arrested and two others were run away after administration team with police force raided Tirupathi Ginning and Pressing Factory situated Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd. Later they were released on bail.

Badnawar police station in charge CB Singh informed that to stave off coronavirus outbreak the district magistrate had clamped a lockdown in the district. However the Ginning unit workers came to the factory for work.

Singh added that despite sub-divisional magistrate sharing the information pertaining to the lockdown order with every factory owner in the town the person responsible for the cotton unit was found flouting the norms.

Flouters cane charged

Khandwa: A dispute broke out between police and those flouting the lockdown orders in Khandwa on Monday late night.

According to the reports at around 11.30 pm police party went to Ghasspura locality and found that a large number of shops are operating as usual. The cops told the shop owners to closed their business establishments and asked the crowd to disperse for home.

However, around 8 to 10 miscreants were present there entered into an argument with the police team. However, before situation could turn worse the police team cane charged the miscreants and controlled the situation. A case has been registered against the miscreants and a manhunt is on to nab them.

Meat shop owner booked

Barnagar: Barnagar police on Tuesday have booked one Farooq, son of Mohammed Khan, a resident of Birgoda Nathu for violating the lockdown. According to information, Farooq who owns a meat shop at the bus stand opened his shop despite the administration ordering a lockdown. Police station in charge Dinesh Prajapati said a case has been registered under sections 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal Code.