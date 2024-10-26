Action Against Gas Agency For Black Marketing In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food Department took action against a gas agency for black marketing of domestic gas cylinders and storing more gas cylinders in the warehouse than the limit set by the Explosives Act.

A team of the Food and Civil Supply Department officials inspected the Tillor Indane Gas Agency located in village Tillor Khurd in front of the proprietor Rakesh Patidar (Bhandari) and the Panchs.

During investigation, a difference of 311 filled and 365 empty gas cylinders were found in the stock. The storage capacity of the explosion licence issued to the agency is 6000 kg, but on the date of inspection, on physical verification of the filled gas cylinders kept in the agency's warehouse, 9,822 kg of gas weight was found to be stored, which was 3,822 kg (63.7%) more than the actual storage capacity. When the proprietor failed to give a satisfactory answer to the difference in the stock, a case was immediately registered.

The excess gas cylinders found were confiscated and action was taken under sections of the Essential Commodities Act 1955. Also, serious negligence of the sales officer IOCL Company has also been found as a result of violation of explosive standards.