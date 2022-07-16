Ace swimmer, Rupal, gets into Indian Navy

Indore: (Madhya Pradesh)

The only aspirant from Madhya Pradesh who made it to Indian Navy selections this year is 21-year-old Rupal Dubey. She is among the 11 females selected from all over the country. There were more than 2.5 lakh aspirants who apply for vacancies in Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

She is a national swimmer, who has represented Madhya Pradesh in more than 15 national competitions.

Sharing her inspirational story, Rupal said, “My father (labour inspector Ravindra Dubey) has represented India in international swimming championship and my brother (Rohitansh Dubey) has been a swimmer too,” Rupal said. Guided by the duo, she was a national champ with a love for swimming.

“However, in long-term swimming as career was difficult, so I decided to focus on working for my country, serve my country,” Rupal said. From Class 10, she focused on academics and excelled in the same.

“After completing my school, I studied engineering and recently completed bachelor of engineering (BE) from Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya (DAVV),” Rupal said. Further, she attempt SSB test and cleared it.

“The second round of interviews after written test is extremely challenging, because you are tested on various aspects for five days,” Rupal said.

She gives credit to her mentor Colonel Nikhil Diwanji, who guided and trained her for attempting the examination.

“Another person, whose contribution made by life easier is my mother (Rashmi), as she has helped me become disciplined and organised,” Rupal said.

Rupal who got into the Indian Navy’s logistics branch, will join Indian Naval Academy in Kerala on Saturday.