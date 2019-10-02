Honey trap accused women sent to judicial custody till Oct 14

Indore: A local court here on Tuesday sent all five accused women who were arrested in connection with a honey trap and blackmailing case, to judicial custody till October 14.

As their police remand got over, police presented Shweta Swapnil Jain (48), Shweta Vijay Jain (39) Arati Dayal (29), Monika Yadav (19) and Barkha Soni (34) before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Manish Bhatt who sent them to judicial custody.

While talking to reporters, Shweta Vijay Jain's lawyer Dharmendra Gurjar alleged that police beat his client during interrogation and harassed her mentally to an extent that she slit her wrist with a glass in bathroom.

"The police do not have concrete evidence in the so-called honey trap case. In fact, this case has become a headache for the police so they are harassing innocent people to confess the crime they did not commit," he claimed.

District prosecution officer Mohammed Akram Sheikh dismissed Gurjar's allegations saying no accused was tortured physically during the period of police custody.

“Allegations are false and baseless. All the five accused were produced before court after their medical examination. The medical examination reports were also produced before the court,” he added.

The honey trap racket allegedly involving bureaucrats and politicians was busted when Indore Municipal Corporation's superintending engineer Harbhajan Singh approached Palasia police on September 19 claiming that he was being blackmailed for Rs 3 crore over objectionable video clips.

The five women and their driver were arrested from Bhopal and Indore last month. The driver is already in judicial custody.