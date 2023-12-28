Indore: Ghat's Section Is Jinxed, Let Us Offer Prayers For Salvation Of Souls, Says ITOTA To NHAI Over Accidents At Ganpati Ghat

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Truck and Transport Association (ITOTA) believes that the Ganpati Ghat on Agra-Bombay Highway is jinxed due to which many accidents are taking place there and a large number of people are dying at the same spot.

Moreover, the association has even offered to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to organise special prayers at the Ghat for ‘salvation’ of people’s souls who died in accidents at the spot.

‘We are much concerned about the accidents on the Ghat and we don’t want to leave any stone unturned to put a check on the increasing number of accidents. We believe that poor engineering and inaction to mend the same are the reasons for the increasing number of accidents at the Ghat and many innocent people are losing their lives,’ CL Mukati, president of ITOTA said.

He added that they don’t want to be superstitious but it is our belief and if offering prayers can help in saving lives then what is the harm in it.

‘We have asked the NHAI to perform the puja there and also offered to allow us to do the same. Lives are important for us and we will try all that we can,’ Mukati said.

The ITOTA president has also suggested possible solutions and said that the authorities must construct a concrete divider of at least six feet to avoid crashing of vehicles coming from both the sides.

‘Authorities must also increase vigil and must divide the lanes for two-wheelers and four-wheelers from commercial vehicles. Sign boards and warnings must also be put for alerting people,’ he added.

Notably, three persons were burned alive and three others, including a minor girl, were seriously injured when a rashly- driven trailer truck rammed against two trucks and then crushed a motorcycle and a car coming from the opposite direction.