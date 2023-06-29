AAP Hunger Strike: Workers’ Health Deteriorates | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The condition of two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers who were on a hunger strike for four days over various demands has deteriorated on Thursday. Administration sent off a doctor to ensure better health condition of workers.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers had launched an indefinite hunger strike on June 26 against poor health facilities provided by the health department in Sardarpur tehsil.

On Thursday, health of two party workers namely Rakesh Solanki and Gaurav Kamediya began deteriorating. On being informed, the administration sent off a doctor to check their health, counsel and provide treatment.

Doctor ML Jain said that striking workers have become fragile, leading to weight loss. However, the condition is normal. On the other hand, striking workers demanded to increase the workforce of doctors in OPD. They also sought Sonography facilities so that pregnant women don't face trouble while travelling to another city for tests.

They said that so far, no steps have been taken by the administration to resolve the issues or reach a common ground. They have sought permanent solutions for it. Till that time, they would continue with their hunger strike.