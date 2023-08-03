A Teacher's Job Is Not Confined To Teaching: IIM Trichy Director

DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and IIPS director Prof BK Tripathi present bouquet to IIM Trichy director Prof PK Singh. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Trichy director Prof PK Singh here on Wednesday said that a teacher's job is not confined to teaching and preparing syllabus, rather they are part of evaluation system in which they must show their I²Q (impartiality quotient) and reward students for what they have presented

“A faculty should enter the classroom with the vision of exchanging ideas and knowledge not just for teaching purpose," he said while addressing the valedictory function of a two-week Faculty Development Programme organised by International Institute of Professional Studies on emerging trends in teaching, learning and evaluation for professional education.

Chief guest for valedictory ceremony, Singh spoke on the topic “Holistic Approach for Teaching, Learning and Evaluation”. He gave insights on how a teacher should respect his students, as we all are learners in life and adding to his talk he shared a handy way of preparing for class. “The teacher must cover any topic 360°. For each 90° he must cover different books, articles, newspaper & magazines and current happenings around the globe,” he said.

Distribution of certificates to participating faculties was done by director, chief guest and others.

IIPS director Dr BK Tripathi delivered talked about the difference between teacher and teachership. He highlighted that in today's education environment a teacher should have student-centric approach.

Former DAVV rector Prof Ashok Sharma, EMRC director Prof Chandan Gupta, Dr Yamini Karmarkar, Dr Geeta Sharma, Dr Jyoti Sharma, Dr Manish Sitlani, Dr Ramesh Thakur, Manju Sachdeo and YS Bawal, and others were present. Dr Suresh Patidar proposed the vote of thanks.

