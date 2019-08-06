'A DREAM finally COMES TRUE' says Indorians on article 370

History was written on Monday as Article 370 was repealed. India waited for it for last 72 years. City erupted with joy as people incldung doctors, lawyers and other professionals burst crackers, distributed sweets and gathered at different places to celebrate the historic occasion. FREE PRESS TEAM talked to a cross section of residents to know their views.

Tremendous step

“The step taken by BJP government is tremendous. Now, I think incidents of stone pelting and terrorist attacks will lower down. Killing of soldiers and local innocent people will stop.”

Ashish Arya, manager, Arya Water Solutions

It'll boost tourism

“The step will boost tourism there as many people do not visit Kashmir due to terror attacks. Now, people can visit there.”

Kanishk Gupta

Will strengthen democracy

“The resolution defines the way to end unofficial reign of anti-social elements. It is a step towards expanding democracy.”

Chetan Kurli, Mtech IT, DAVV-IIPS student

Great move

“A great move from our government and its responsible leaders. Till now, we would get news of terror attacks from Jammu and Kashmir, which were distressful. I pray that more such incidents will not occur in Heaven of India.”

Dilraaj Singh, student

Bold step

“This was indeed a very bold step. No other government has shown such courage in last 72 years. It will also make nation safe against terror attacks.”

Aayusg Ghadge, CS LAW student

Now, there’ll be one constitution

“Now, our country will be governed by one constitution from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. It opens an opportunity for people to run business in Jammu and Kashmir. This will improve our economic condition.”

Vikalp Singh Rajput, mechanical engineer

I’m happy

“Yeah, I am happy for the initiative taken by government. Earlier, when we thought about Kashmir, we thought of guns and bombs. But now I wish we will think of saffron and apples.”

Simran Kaur, trainee, Consultadd Inc

People can buy property there

“People can now buy property there, which is great. People there have become aggressive. Now that there will be central rule, peace will return to Jammu and Kashmir.”

Neelam Changod, student

Blot removed, leprosy cured

“Blot from Indian politics has been removed. The 70-year-old leprosy, we were living with, has finally been cured. I welcome the decision and believe it will open up new vistas for valley’s development. Now, investment will flow and job opportunities will be created. It will improve lives of J&K people.”

Prof PN Mishra, School of Economics head, DAVV

Witness of memorable event

“It’s a golden moment in history of Independent India. Today, the sacrifices of our armed forces paid off. I am blessed to be alive to witness such a memorable event. Only Narendra Modi and Amit Shah could do this. They have lived up to the expectations of the countrymen.”

Prof Mangal Mishra, Cloth Market Girls College principal

Ex-servicemen say…

Decades old mistake corrected: Tiwari

“Decades old mistake has been corrected. The step taken by PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah is perfect. The real integration of Jammu and Kashmir has been accomplished. The earlier set up offered profits to limited people.”

-Wing Commander (retired) DP Tiwari

PM Modi lived up to our expectations

“Mistake committed in 1950 has been corrected. We were quite confident that this task can only be accomplished by Modiji and he has proved it true. If this decision could have been taken by previous governments, several lives of civilians and soldiers could have been saved. In real sense, the integration of J&K has been done today.”

-Lt Colonel (retired) IS Gill

J&K to become prosperous

“Scrapping Section 370 will open doors for all kinds of prosperity of this beautiful state. Now best experts and business groups can set up ventures there and contribute to its prosperity. Credit for this goes to PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah. The move will generate confidence and patriotism among fellow countrymen.”

-Rajiv Gupta, industrialist

Obstacle removed

“Today is the historic day as the integration of J&K in India was accomplished. When the other princely states merged in India without any condition, then why Section 370 existed for J&K? It was an obstacle for state’s all round development and country’s full integration, which was removed today.”

-Colonel (retired) Manoj Barman

(He was posted in J&K from 1984-87 and 1992-95)

Nothing is impossible

It’s a dream come true. The step taken by government will generate trust in the people that nothing is impossible. It will also spread feeling of nationalism.”

-Sagar Chouksey, RSS spokesperson, Indore