A date with dates in holy month of Ramadan

Carotenoids in dates have been proven to promote heart health and also reduce the risk of eye-related disorders, such as macular degeneration.

Phenolic acids in dates are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and also help lower the risk of certain types of cancer and heart disease.



Phosphorus, potassium, calcium and magnesium in dates are known for their potential to prevent bone-related conditions like osteoporosis and overall bone health.

Fructose in dates is a natural sugar and makes for a healthier substitute to white sugar in recipes due to the nutrients, fiber and antioxidants present in them.



While there are many types of Dates available today these six varieties are popular.