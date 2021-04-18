A date with dates in holy month of Ramadan

New Delhi/Bhopal/Indore: Muslims across the world break their Ramadan fast with a date as it was guided by the Prophet.
Although dates are loaded with a diverse profile of nutrients, carbohydrates and sugars contribute the most which makes them one of the best sources of instant energy and nutrition after a long day of fasting.
There are plenty of different types of dates available, which not only vary in their taste, size and texture but also in their nutrition values.
Since carbohydrates and sugar are major contents of nutrition profile of a date, its best to be able to identity them on sight. One should know that all dates are a great source nutrients and thus offer plenty of healthy benefits.
Since dates are dried fruit they are significantly higher in calories compared to other fresh fruit and therefore one should keep in mind that they should be consumed in moderate quantities.
Though a majority of the calories in dates come from carbohydrates and sugar, they also contain some vital vitamins, minerals and a significant amount of fiber .
Speaking of dietary fibers, dates on an average contain 7g to 9g of dietary fibers per 100g which is almost four times as compared to spinach for the same quantity, and almost five times compared to the same quantity of mangoes.
Dietary Fibers are great for the health of our gut, it helps keep blood sugars in control, promotes smooth bowel movements amongst many other health benefits.
Flavonoids in dates are powerful antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and have been studied for their potential role in reducing the risk of diabetes, alzheimer's disease and certain types of cancer.
Carotenoids in dates have been proven to promote heart health and also reduce the risk of eye-related disorders, such as macular degeneration.
Phenolic acids in dates are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and also help lower the risk of certain types of cancer and heart disease.
Phosphorus, potassium, calcium and magnesium in dates are known for their potential to prevent bone-related conditions like osteoporosis and overall bone health.
Fructose in dates is a natural sugar and makes for a healthier substitute to white sugar in recipes due to the nutrients, fiber and antioxidants present in them.
While there are many types of Dates available today these six varieties are popular.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)